A Vital Service

Back in January 2020 when news of coronavirus started to spread, I think most of us did not imagine that lockdown was coming to the UK, let alone that we would still be here over a year later.

The impact on the elderly and those with underlying health conditions has been dramatic and, in some cases, devastating. Those who were asked to shield were suddenly plunged into isolation and looking desperately for a lifeline that could help them access basic requirements such as food and medication. This is where organisations such as the VASA charity stepped forward and offered their knowledge and experience, along with their eager driving volunteers to help solve that need.

Having enjoyed driving passengers along to their medical appointments for many months, alongside 3 other voluntary roles, part time work in a busy office and a local town councillor role, at the drop of a hat it was all swept away on March 23rd, 2020, and I was left feeling adrift - my life, along with most of the country, shut down overnight. Suddenly, all the things that made me feel good and useful were gone and I lost all sense of purpose.

Volunteering was my way of being able to give something back by helping other people, making their lives just a little bit easier by enabling them to do the things that most of us take for granted.

So, when VASA said that they were putting themselves forward to help folk by delivering prescriptions I felt like I had been thrown a lifeline. The service was a simple set up, and following an email with the relevant instructions, all I had to do was collect the prescription from the chemist and deliver it to the service user. I was thrilled to be helping again and seeing the relief of the people I delivered to was like food for the soul.

We were following good hygiene protocols and social distancing, but it didn’t stop me saying a cheerful hello from several metres away and making sure there was nothing else they needed before I went on my way. I am always very aware that some of the people I see have not left their houses for many months, and have seen very few people, so it feels important to take the time to ensure all is well.

In the very early days of the pandemic the situation was totally new to everyone and things had to be set up from scratch, ensuring that everything was done properly, and our service users were protected. The local council were co-ordinating the process, voluntary organisations offered their services and pharmacies were brought on board.

The most important thing was getting the message out to people who needed help and several people and groups really stepped up make sure that news of the help on offer was shared widely.

Things started slowly, but very quickly became invaluable to people who were at risk, or too afraid to leave their homes.

For me it was easy: the process was simple, the roads were empty, and the service users were happy to see me. It was a win-win all round, and I’m proud to be a part of a vital service that is still going strong a year in, but with a hopeful end in sight.

