Change Grow Live – Adult Drug and Alcohol Treatment Services for Warwickshire Residents

Jo Jones is a Locality Manager for Change Grow Live in Warwickshire.

Change Grow Live is a service focusing on helping people recover from drug and alcohol addictions and assisting them to take control of their own recovery goals. Jo recounts her experience of running the service during COVID-19:

“Managing the Nuneaton and Rugby hubs has been something that I have done for nearly 10 years. However, the experience of managing so many new scenarios during COVID was a situation none of us expected to be in when we started the year in 2020.”

“I was so lucky to have such dedicated and like-minded team leaders to bounce ideas off, we were all learning together and getting through the situation of COVID together. The two main aims of overseeing a service during COVID were keeping the staff and service users safe and keeping our doors open at a time when people needed us.”

“I am so pleased we have and are continuing to achieve these goals. We have had positives come out of the pandemic; we now offer much more telephone support; successful home detox’s and we have an extremely successful online group offer and online professionals training. I feel proud to have worked throughout COVID and feel proud of the whole team I work with.”

Return to more homelessness COVID-19 stories

Support services