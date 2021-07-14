Springfield MIND Mental Health Support Group

MIND have run a peer support group in Leamington for people with low level mental health issues for many years.

The group of around 12 service users meet twice a week for coffee and a chat and the sessions help provide mutual support and friendship. The group are from a wide age range from those in their early 20’s to those aged 70 year plus. They come from a variety of backgrounds with a mix of mental health issues and include men and women, people from the BAME and LGBTQ+ communities.

When COVID-19 started, the group unfortunately had to stop meeting, as did the 1:1 based services provided by MIND. Many of the group members were classed as ‘extremely clinically vulnerable’. Both the lockdown and the not being able to go out had a significant impact on their mental health and wellbeing. Members reported feeling lonely and isolated with little contact with the outside world.

As the lockdown restrictions eased, some people felt anxious to go out, and while missing the support group were, at the same time, concerned about mixing with others. Some reported feeling they were ‘losing the art of conversation’. Their existing challenges with anxiety and depression worsened with some saying they felt like they were ‘sinking again’.

In response, MIND staff switched their support to being by telephone. Those attending the support group and other MIND service users all received welfare calls at least once a week or every other week with some 100 plus people being supported and over 200 calls being made weekly.

Staff offered a listening ear, helping people to talk through their problems, but also steering the conversations away from COVID and on to more positive things such as what people had planned, what they might like to do when COVID has gone - for example, new hobbies and community volunteering opportunities. Where people had wider concerns, like money problems, they were signposted to other organisations for help.

Those benefiting really appreciated the calls as it provided ‘something to look forward to’. For some it was the only person they had to talk to and where this was the case the frequency of calls was stepped up. Many felt able to think more positively about the future and could identify things they wanted to do when all restrictions have eased.

One service user perfectly summoned up the sentiments of all those who benefited - “Thanks for all your support, if I am having a bad week, I know Wednesday (when the call was scheduled) will get better and you’ll cheer me up”.

