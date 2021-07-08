Warwickshire pub given six-figure makeover

Pugs Pubs was launched by Matt Crowther in 2012 when the Fat Pug was set-up in Leamington Spa.

That was followed two years later by the Royal Pug in Leamington Spa and the Procaffeinate coffee shop in the town in 2016.

In 2019, the Black Pug was established in Warwick as the Beer and Coffee Company continued to grow in Warwickshire, employing a total of 108 members of staff.

The Challenge

A pub, B&B, restaurant and coffee house became available in Church Street in Shipston-on-Stour that was in need of investment.

It was different to the others in the group since there were five ensuite bedrooms with a bar and restaurant but it needed a total refurbishment.

The Solution

Matt sourced the finance through Martin Nwangwa, account manager at the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP) Growth Hub.

He recommended the Duplex Investment Fund, which is a combined grant and loan, and is an initiative between the CWLEP, Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council and CWRT to help with support such as buying machinery and vehicles, carrying out refurbishments or purchasing premises.

The project is being funded by £3.9 million of grants from the Government’s Local Growth Fund and the CWLEP. Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council are each investing a further £2 million in the scheme which is managed by CWRT.

The Result

The newly-named Lazy Pug opened on June 15, 2021, with a completely new look both inside and outside following a £160,000 investment which included £75,000 from the Duplex Investment Fund and has created 18 jobs.

New furniture, lighting and decorations have been added throughout the public areas and five boutique bedrooms following a complete refurbishment and the previous purple exterior paint has been replaced with a muted yellow to fit in with the conservation area and its nearby Cotswold surroundings.

Matt Crowther, who launched Pugs Pubs, said:

“The first pub we named after our dog Henry who was an overweight pug. Even though he was fit and well behaved, we used to get turned away from pubs because they were not dog friendly so we wanted to open a pub that was dog and family friendly. “We now have four businesses and then we found out The White Horse in Shipston-on-Stour was available so we decided to go for it and have called it the Lazy Pug since you can sleep there. “We have refurbished the Lazy Pug to a standard that matches our existing three pubs and we are really pleased with the work that’s been carried out. “There had been little investment in the building over the last few years but we believe we have restored it so that it fits in with this beautiful town. “We needed the extra funding from the Duplex Investment Fund to complete the work to paint the outside of the building. “I contacted Martin from the Growth Hub because I had applied for a grant but he advised me that it wasn’t suitable for our needs and he suggested the Duplex Investment Fund as well as introduced me to Andrew at CWRT. “Andrew provided guidance on the terms and conditions and the way the scheme works as well as help with completing the forms and I really appreciated his guidance and help. Working with CWRT made the whole process really smooth. “Martin has also been really helpful and we have built a business relationship since he keeps me up-to-date with everything that is going on that we need to know about to keep growing our businesses. “We are really excited about our latest venture and being part of the Shipston-on-Stour community as well as welcoming guests whether it is for coffee, a drink, meal or a sleep over!”

Andrew Scarborough, head of lending at CWRT, said:

“It is great to help a local business to grow like this, particularly at this stage of the pandemic. Duplex is a good solution for businesses needing low-cost finance for capital investment. “The combination of loan and grant is ideal for this type of refurbishment and for those businesses who lack the spare cash to invest and grow. “I’m looking forward to seeing where else Matt and the team can take the Pug empire!”

Zamurad Hussain, board director at the CWLEP, said:

“Matt and his team have a great reputation for providing welcoming pubs and the Lazy Pug is a fantastic addition to their group. “The Duplex Investment Fund was set-up to help businesses in Coventry and Warwickshire finance capital investments to invest and grow, and will help to boost our local economy which is one of the key driving forces of the CWLEP’s Strategic Reset Framework.”

Martin Nwangwa, account manager at the CWLEP Growth Hub, added:

“It has been a pleasure to work with Matt throughout this new project and we are here to provide businesses however small or large with impartial funding advice. “Sometimes businesses are not sure where to go for information but at the Growth Hub, our experienced team are here to help on a wide range of subjects to help grow your business in Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Warwickshire County Council leader, said:

“With an increasing number of people looking to take breaks and holidays within the UK in the near future, I'm pleased to see Warwickshire's hospitality & tourist venues increasing and improving their offer. “The benefits to the local economy will not only be felt through the increased visitors that this will bring to the area but also through the jobs created at the larger venues, reinvigorating employment possibilities in a sector that has been hard hit by the pandemic.”

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs and regeneration at Coventry City Council, said:

“This is exactly why the Duplex Investment Fund was created – to help local businesses thrive, develop and create new jobs which is a big boost for the local economy. “Particularly after such a challenging 12 months for many in the hospitality industry, it’s great to see that the fund is making a difference in helping businesses expand into new premises.”

For further information or to apply for the Duplex Investment Fund, call Andrew Scarborough or Leah Blocksidge on 02476 551 777 or email andrew.scarborough@cwrt.uk.com or leah.blocksidge@cwrt.uk.com