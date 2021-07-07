19/05/2021 Weatherproof UK Ltd, 1 Mercury Park, Amber Business Centre, Amber Close, Tamworth, Staffordshire B77 4RP

Weatherproof UK Ltd, 1 Mercury Park, Amber Business Centre, Amber Close, Tamworth, Staffordshire B77 4RP
Defendant Name & Address: Weatherproof UK Ltd, 1 Mercury Park, Amber Business Centre, Amber Close, Tamworth, Staffordshire B77 4RP
Date: 19/05/2021
Court Verdict: Guilty
Brief Details of Case:
- Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008
Defendant ordered to pay:
- £8000 fine
- £9,980.61 prosecution costs
- £3330 victim compensation
- £181 victim surcharge
Press Release: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2209/damp-proof-business-ordered-to-pay-over-21-000-after-targeting-elderly-warwickshire-residents