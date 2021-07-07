Coronavirus (COVID-19)

For support and advice about council services please call 01926 410410.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable to COVID-19 and need support call the Hotline on 0800 408 1447

19/05/2021 Weatherproof UK Ltd, 1 Mercury Park, Amber Business Centre, Amber Close, Tamworth, Staffordshire B77 4RP

Weatherproof UK Ltd, 1 Mercury Park, Amber Business Centre, Amber Close, Tamworth, Staffordshire B77 4RP

Defendant Name & Address: Weatherproof UK Ltd, 1 Mercury Park, Amber Business Centre, Amber Close, Tamworth, Staffordshire B77 4RP

Date: 19/05/2021

Court Verdict: Guilty

Brief Details of Case: 

  • Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 

Defendant ordered to pay:

  • £8000 fine
  • £9,980.61 prosecution costs
  • £3330 victim compensation
  • £181 victim surcharge

Press Release: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2209/damp-proof-business-ordered-to-pay-over-21-000-after-targeting-elderly-warwickshire-residents

Published: 7th July 2021

Warwickshire County Council News RSS feed