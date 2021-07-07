Have your say on preschool health services in Warwickshire

Parents-to-be and families with young children in Warwickshire are invited to share their views and experiences of the 0-5 Public Health Nursing Service to help inform future support. This...

Parents-to-be and families with young children in Warwickshire are invited to share their views and experiences of the 0-5 Public Health Nursing Service to help inform future support.



This service supports parents from pregnancy to the time their child starts school. It includes both:

Health Visiting, which works with every family with a child of pre-school age, and typically involves five contacts with the health visiting team from the antenatal period (28 weeks) to when the child reaches two and a half years old

Family Nurse Partnership (FNP), which works with first time young mothers and families to provide the support they need.

The 0-5 Public Health Nursing Service aims to build the confidence of parents, promote child development, and strengthen parent, infant and family health and wellbeing. It works with families who all have different levels of need, to get them the right help at the right time.



The council wants to hear about the experiences of people who have used any element of the service and their feedback will be used to review the service and shape the future offer. A short survey to gather these views is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask or https://bit.ly/2TowM3D until 15 September 2021.



Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Health and Social Care said:



“We encourage as many parents and carers as possible to take part in the survey so we can understand their expectations and experience of the 0-5 Public Health Nursing Service, pre-COVID and during the pandemic, and what matters most to them.



“The opinions of parents and families are important in influencing the future of our local services, so we hope lots of people will take time to share information with us about the support they have received. We would also like to know how they would like the service to look and feel moving forward.”



For a paper copy of the survey, an alternative format, queries or assistance to complete it please email familywellbeingteam@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 731443 or 01926 737765.