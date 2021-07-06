New arts scheme for young people in Warwickshire

Children in Warwickshire are set to benefit from a new scheme which will support them with their health and wellbeing.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s and Arts Connect, the Bridge programme for the West Midlands, funded by Arts Council England and run by the University of Wolverhampton, have joined forces to deliver an exciting programme of arts including drama, music, movement, photography, crafts and film to support young people aged 7- 17 in Warwickshire who have mental health challenges.

The courses will be a mixture of online and face to face learning and will be tailored to the young person and what they enjoy doing from singing and puppetry to film and 3D sculptures. There will also be the opportunity to become Young Arts Ambassadors and showcase their work at local community and cultural venues.

Sue Berry, Assistant Director of Children’s Services at Barnardo’s said:

“We are thrilled to be supporting young people in Warwickshire in such a unique and innovative way. Working with Arts Connect means that we can use our combined knowledge and experience to support young people to be creative and increase their confidence, resilience and communication skills.”

Pepita Hanna, Associate Director of Arts Connect said:

“We are really looking forward to working with Barnardo’s and Warwickshire County Council on this unique programme of arts courses for children and young people in Warwickshire. The arts offer great opportunities for children to create, make and express their ideas, thoughts and issues as well as develop new skills. These courses will also provide a chance to come together with professional artists to have fun through taking part in arts activities and meeting other young people.”

Emily Van de Venter, Associate Director of Public Health for Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Engaging with the arts can have a great impact on individual wellbeing, building self-confidence and self-esteem and giving young people a valuable route to express themselves. I'm excited to see this programme go live, with strong links with the County's Cultural Education Partnership and I hope the young people involved will find it useful in helping them to flourish creatively."

The courses will be delivered after-school, weekends and holidays to suit children’s needs in a variety of venues across the county. More information on how you can be referred to the service will be available via Barnardo’s Children and Family Centre’s later this summer.