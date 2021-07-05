Children invited to join Wild World Heroes at Warwickshire Libraries

Calling all Wild World Heroes! Warwickshire Libraries want you to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Challenge.

Open to 4 - 11-year olds the Summer Reading Challenge is a great activity to help keep children entertained and motivated over the summer holidays.

Always a popular activity in the library calendar, the Summer Reading Challenge asks children to set a reading goal and borrow and read their choice of library books during the summer. The Wild World Heroes that successfully complete the challenge will receive a certificate and medal.

Children can sign up to Wild World Heroes at their nearest Warwickshire library. They will be given a collector’s folder to keep a record of their Summer Reading Challenge journey.

The Summer Reading Challenge is coordinated by The Reading Agency who work in partnership with libraries across the country. This year The Reading Agency has partnered with WWF to create Wild World Heroes which will inspire children to take action for nature and the environment. Head over to summerreadingchallenge.org.uk to find more information.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation at Warwickshire County Council said: “We expect the very special nature themed Challenge will inspire Warwickshire’s young people to read for the sheer joy of it. Parents, carers and teachers can be reassured knowing that Warwickshire Libraries are providing a fun reading challenge that will also play a key role in supporting reading catch-up after a difficult year.

“I want to reassure customers that our libraries are safe, Covid-secure spaces and we are looking forward to welcoming readers young and old back under our current Grab and Go Service.”

This year’s theme of Wild World Heroes invites young readers to experience an exciting adventure in the fictional town of Wilderville. Through reading books, collecting rewards and learning all about our planet, Challenge participants will help the Heroes make Wilderville a greener place to live.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency, said: "We are really delighted to announce WWF as a partner for this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We hope that this year's theme of Wild World Heroes will help to open up important conversations and inspire children and adults across the country.

"We are immensely grateful to public libraries for their continued and longstanding support of the Summer Reading Challenge - and we look forward to continuing to work closely in partnership with them, as well as schools, school libraries, community groups and parents and carers all across the country to encourage even more children to sign up to the Challenge, via our physical and digital blended model.”

Under current restrictions, Warwickshire Libraries are operating a Grab and Go service. Families are welcome to come and choose and check out their books and other items, but in line with current restrictions, we ask that they do this within 30 minutes.

For full details of participating libraries, opening times and safety information visit: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries

Wild World Heroes launches in libraries across Warwickshire on Saturday 10th July and runs until Saturday 4th September.

There’s a whole programme of online events and activities planned at Warwickshire Libraries for families over the summer to celebrate the Summer Reading Challenge. Just contact your local library or go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries to find out how to take part.