Major improvements to A452/A46 Thickthorn roundabout approved by Warwickshire County Council

Warwickshire County Council’s (WCC) Cabinet has approved funding of up to £6.6m for road improvements along the A452/A46 interchange - known as Thickthorn roundabout - which will not only create greener, safer travel along this busy route, but also bring forward housing developments to the east of Kenilworth.

The improvements consist of a signalised roundabout with widening of approaches to three lanes and potential for access from the roundabout to an allocated employment site. It also includes infrastructure to connect the site with the Kenilworth to Leamington (K2L) cycle scheme.

The scheme will mitigate the severe traffic impacts that are otherwise predicted to occur by 2030, and is also linked to wider development in the area including an allocation for up to 1,800 new dwellings - with capacity for up to 4,000 - at Kings Hill to the north, and potential expansion at both the university of Warwick and Stoneleigh Business Park.

The scheme is part of a strategic extension to Warwick District’s Local Plan. The strategic extension focuses on land to the east of Kenilworth, and seeks to deliver approximately 1,400 new homes, land for education purposes, eight hectares of employment land, and other supporting infrastructure. Whilst the Council is forward funding the scheme’s delivery ultimately the costs of the scheme will be recovered from the developments as they come forward.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council welcomed the new scheme: "Warwickshire County Council is committed to creating an infrastructure to support economic growth and provide the best for our residents - this allocation of funds supports these priorities. It will help ease congestion and improve safety along the route, as well as encourage more cycling by reducing traffic volumes on the surrounding routes.

“It will be in the best interests of all concerned for the County Council to take control of the improvement works and forward fund them. This gives the Council control over timing and allows a better alignment of the works with other planned schemes and an earlier release of allocated development sites.”

Any of the funding not spent on these improvements will be refunded to the County Council’s Capital Investment Fund, and any which is spent, will be recovered from the local developers concerned.