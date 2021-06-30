Webinar sets to improve awareness for parents and carers

Are you a Warwickshire parent or carer looking after a child or young adult with special educational needs or a disability? If so, we would love you to join our parent and carer webinar on Thursday...

Are you a Warwickshire parent or carer looking after a child or young adult with special educational needs or a disability? If so, we would love you to join our parent and carer webinar on Thursday 8 July 2021.

The webinar will explore support for children through Education, Health and Care Plans and the panels process. The online event is being run by Warwickshire County Council and will be supported by Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice.

Education, Health and Care Plans identify the educational, health and social needs for a child or young person and set out the additional support to meet those needs. The panels process is one stage in the process for assessing a child or young person’s need, and this may then feed into the drafting of an Education, Health and Care Plan.

Elaine Lambe from Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice said: “We welcome the webinars being run by Warwickshire County Council as the start of a new phase of engagement with parent carers. It is good that parent carers have had the opportunity to influence the topics and we look forward to more webinars over the coming months. As the parent carer forum in Warwickshire we are really keen for families to have information, ask questions and give feedback about the systems and processes impacting their children and we hope it will be beneficial to all those attending.”

Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children, Families & Education said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for parents and carers to hear more about the processes for Education Health and Care plans alongside the panels' work and ask questions as they see fit. The points and feedback raised at the previous webinar have proved very helpful to officers at the council and I know that there will be another stimulating discussion at this webinar to come.”

The speakers from Warwickshire County Council will include Matt Greenhalgh, Strategic Lead for Children with Disabilities, and Marie Rooney, Strategic Lead for Alternative Provision.

Questions can be submitted in advance through the registration link below and any other queries can be sent to sendchange@warwickshire.gov.uk.

Register to attend the event at this link.