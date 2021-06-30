Looking for a career that changes lives?

Warwickshire County Council is looking for individuals who want to help Warwickshire children and families be the best they can be.

It’s a really exciting time to join Warwickshire County Council’s Children and Families service which is looking for individuals who want to help Warwickshire children and families be the best they can be.

The service has secured additional investment from the county council and the Department for Education to transform services, champion innovative practice and create a child friendly county where children can thrive. It is looking for passionate individuals to join the workforce to make this happen.

Central to delivering the best outcomes for everyone is investment in people and as part of the recruitment drive, Warwickshire is launching a Children and Families Academy which will support the training and development of all staff, not just social workers.

The academy will bring a new approach to learning and development and will host training, coaching, webinars, learning support for social care apprentices and social workers in training, briefings and research all in one place online.

In 2019, the council introduced technology to support remote working meaning all staff, including social workers and the wider children and families team, were able to seamlessly transition to community and homeworking during the pandemic. New ways of working are also being introduced to increase focus on building strong relationships and helping families to find long-lasting solutions to any problems they may face.

Aston Eva, a newly qualified social worker said: “I love being a part of families lives, building relationships with them and supporting them to make change for themselves. To anyone thinking of joining, it is a highly challenging job but if you’re willing to stick through the storms, the most incredible reward is seeing children grow into amazing human beings.”

Cosmas Maruta, another social worker at Warwickshire County Council added: “For me, being a social worker is a privilege. The difference we make is being there when we’re needed, offering the right help at the right time. It’s all about making sure we meet the needs of children.

“For anyone thinking of joining, come and never go! I am so lucky to work with people who enjoy what they do. It feels like a family rather than a team, we celebrate achievements together and we support each other. We’re a community and there’s a family feel in Warwickshire. At the start of my journey I thought it was just a job but now it’s just part of what I do!”

Cllr Jeff Morgan, portfolio holder for Children’s Services said: “Children’s social care is a challenging career, but so rewarding. If you work for Warwickshire, we’ll give you the support and encouragement you need to achieve and succeed for today’s children and future generations.

“We know families are the experts in their own lives and it is important we listen to them and understand their needs. We work with them, not to or for them, to keep families together and support them to build on their own strengths and relationships to be the best they can be.”

“We’re building something very special here, it’s a community of practice with diverse thought, skills and experience all whilst working for every child to create a child friendly Warwickshire.

“The challenges of COVID-19 have helped us shape and develop a focus on wellbeing, utilising technology, opening opportunities for career development, and renewing a focus on reflective and supportive leadership. The pandemic has meant we’ve push ourselves further to look ahead towards the future, and build on our programme of change and investment in the service at a quicker pace.

“With all the change and investment, now is such an exciting time to join us, so if you want to make a difference to the lives of families across Warwickshire, then we want to hear from you.”

The council is working hard to make Warwickshire the best it can be, offering a great place for children and young people to live, learn and grow. Children are at the centre of the community the council works hard to ensure that their voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential. The children’s workforce plays a huge part in creating a county where every child has a brighter future, and everyone cares.

There are so many opportunities to make a difference to the lives of children and families in Warwickshire. Hear more from our people -

Find out more at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/workforus.