AskSARA has been updated and has a fresh new look

AskSARA Warwickshire (www.warwickshire.gov.uk/asksara), a website that gives practical advice and information to help ‘make life easier’, has been relaunched with a fresh new look and features that make it simpler for users to navigate.

AskSARA is designed to help improve people’s access to a range of self-help gadgets, equipment, and solutions known as assistive technology.

The easy-to-use website provides advice on clever solutions; ideas to help make daily living easier; and guidance on services in Warwickshire that can support people to make choices about their own health and wellbeing, so they can stay well.

AskSARA features a useful self-assessment tool that can produce an individual report with suggested gadget and equipment ideas, information, and advice, based on the answers to some simple, multiple-choice questions.

Suggested gadgets could include automatic pill dispensers and reminder clocks, as well as general equipment such as toilet frames, kitchen trollies and perching stools, based on people’s own personal needs.

AskSARA is now easier to navigate when being used on a computer, laptop, tablet or smart phone.

It has been relaunched by Warwickshire County Council as part of their continued commitment, through the Warwickshire Cares Better Together programme, to give people better access to assistive technology.

The gadgets and solutions suggested by AskSARA, which have already helped many people in the county, can reduce people’s reliance on friends, family, and professional carers and help them to stay well in their own home.

One Warwickshire resident, who had suffered a stroke and lived alone, was left unable to carry out some of his daily activities when he returned home from hospital.

His Social Care Practitioner at Warwickshire County Council said: “The gentleman needed some support to help him to stay safe at home for a few weeks as he became stronger and more able to look after himself.

“He tended to forget when mealtimes were, often forgot to take his medications and to drink regularly to stay hydrated. He also struggled to walk and carry his meals and drinks to and from his kitchen.

“To help him manage at home, he used a reminder clock called a MemRabel. This was set up with gentle prompts to remind him to take his medications and to eat and drink.

“Alongside the MemRabel, he also used a kitchen trolley to transport his meals and drinks to where he wanted.

“The equipment has enabled this gentleman to stay mobile and safely manage these tasks by himself. This has, in turn, helped his wellbeing by keeping him physically and mentally active and giving him a sense of normality, because he can now better manage these tasks by himself.”

Another Warwickshire resident who has benefited from the assistive technology recommended by AskSARA was an elderly lady who needed help and encouragement to drink more fluids and stay hydrated following a fall.

“On leaving hospital, she was quite weak and found moving around her bungalow tiring,” says her Occupational Therapist at Warwickshire County Council.

“She now uses an Ulla hydration prompt attached to her mug to remind her to drink regularly and uses a caddy on her wheeled walking frame to transport her cold drinks and her knitting between her lounge and bedroom.

“She also uses a perching stool in the kitchen so that she can perch and rest when preparing her meals, washing up or waiting for the kettle to boil.

“As a result of this, her wellbeing has improved because she is able to make her own meals and now drinks regularly throughout the day. This has, in turn, reduced her dizziness and risk of falling.”

Another Warwickshire resident has been able to maintain independence with her medication following advice from the website.

Her Social Care Practitioner at Warwickshire County Council says: “Following a hospital admission due to an infection and a period of increased confusion, it was identified that the reasons for this were due to her not managing her medication well at home.

“The lady is now using a weekly medication organiser called an Anabox and a MemRabel memory prompting clock to help maintain her medication routine.

“Her family were able to support her, but not as often as she needed, so this was of real help and reassurance to them, meaning daily visits to support medication reduced to weekly visits to fill the dispenser.”

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “I welcome the relaunch of the AskSARA website with features that make it even easier to navigate, as we aim to further improve and increase access to assistive technology for people in Warwickshire.

“AskSARA can support people to stay safe, well and independent by suggesting solutions that they and their relations or carers may not have thought of previously or even been aware of.

“It’s for adults of all ages who need a selection of support options to make their lives and everyday household tasks easier.

“There’s an extensive variety of assistive technology out there that is really simple to use, but sometimes people don’t know what exactly it is they need to support themselves or their family members.

“The AskSARA website presents them with the information, advice and guidance that they need.”

Visit the AskSARA Warwickshire website at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/asksara.