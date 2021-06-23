Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service manager wins international award

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service employee has won an international award for her work in business continuity. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Business Continuity Manger, Chl...

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service employee has won an international award for her work in business continuity.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Business Continuity Manger, Chloe Hurst, won the Business Continuity Institute (BCI) Continuity and Resilience Newcomer Award at the BCI Europe Awards on 27th May.

Chloe’s job sees her planning and preparing the organisation for unusual or large-scale events, such as natural disasters, that could affect the ability of the Service to perform its daily operations. She has worked for WFRS for two years and has been instrumental in setting up the Business Continuity department as well as working within the Covid Response.

Her work in developing and implementing Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s business continuity strategy for its Covid response resulted in important changes of behaviour and approach to business continuity within the organisation.

Chloe said: "I am absolutely delighted and honoured to win the award. Achieving the award would not have been possible without the support and encouragement from the Fire and Rescue Service. Based on the experiences of the last 18 months as a Business Continuity team, we are developing and embedding new procedures and techniques to better prepare us for an ever-changing future. I am very much looking forward to continuing on the journey to develop business continuity further at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service."

Her nomination for the award came from the National Fire Chief Council’s Business Continuity Group and she was competing in the final against an international field.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire & Rescue and Community Safety said: “I’m delighted to see Chloe receive this international recognition and it’s a testament to her leadership in helping the Service prepare for and meet the challenges of Covid-19, as well as all of the other challenges that a fire and rescue service needs to tackle on a daily basis, in Warwickshire.”

Chloe’s win will see her entered into the BCI Global Awards which will take place in November 2021.