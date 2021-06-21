Residents are urged to do the right thing to reduce COVID cases

Nuneaton and Bedworth residents urged to play their part and reduce the spread of the virus.

With cases of COVID-19 on the rise in Nuneaton and Bedworth over the last few weeks, Warwickshire Public Health and Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council are urging residents to play their part in reducing the spread of the virus.

The rules of hands, face, space and fresh air still apply, and indoor gatherings remain restricted to six people or two households. People should be taking regular lateral flow/rapid tests and get both vaccine doses as soon as they can. Anyone with symptoms should isolate with their household and book a PCR/NHS test.

Over the last month, the number of people who had tested positive per 100,000 of the population in Nuneaton and Bedworth had risen from 17.7 in the week leading up to the 12th May 2021 to 101.6 by the week leading up to the 12th of June.

The top five wards impacted are Abbey, Galley Common, Attleborough, St Nicholas and Whitestone. Positivity rates, describing the percentage of PCR tests that were positive, have doubled from 0.5% on the 5 June 2021 to 1% on the 17 June.

Speaking about keeping Nuneaton and Bedworth residents safer, Warwickshire County Council’s Director of Public Health for Warwickshire, Dr Shade Agboola said:

“The number of reported cases are increasing in Nuneaton and Bedworth and across the county. Although the rise in cases remains low when compared to where we have been, if we don’t act now, we can expect to see a surge in cases which will lead to hospitalisations and in some instances deaths.

“Throughout the pandemic residents have played a key role in reducing COVID-19 cases and whilst I know that people want to return to a more normal way of living, we need to do it safely. We know that coronavirus is still in our communities, and we need to do everything we can to stop the spread.

“The advice that was given near the start of the pandemic is just as important today as it was then. Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering in public places, keep a social distance from those you do not live with, and ensure that you achieve good ventilation by opening windows and doors when you have visitors in your home, and in workplaces.

"Booking a PCR test and isolating with your household if you have any of the COVID-19 symptoms, however mild, is also crucial. This advice is key in preventing spread.

“The vaccine programme is also playing a key role and we are doing really well in Warwickshire overall, but I would encourage everyone to book their first and second jabs when invited, as there are areas in the county where uptake is lower than we would like.

"However, as with many vaccines, just because you are vaccinated, it doesn’t mean that you can’t still catch the virus or spread it. So, the advice of hands, face, space and fresh air remains key.”

Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council Leader, Cllr Kristofer Wilson, said:

“Working with the NHS, the county council and our other partners, it is essential we all play our part to defeat this virus.

“The number of cases is rising across the Borough and whilst numbers are not where they were some months ago, we are seeing a week-on-week increase. To reduce the risk of cases rising further, I would urge everyone living or working in Nuneaton and Bedworth to continue to do the right thing to keep their loved ones, friends and colleagues safer.”

We can all play a part to avoid further restrictions on our lives, so please continue to:

Wash your hands regularly and when that’s not possible use hand sanitiser.

Minimise mixing with other households and keep a distance from those you do not live with.

Wear a face covering in enclosed places, on public transport and in shops, unless you are exempt.

Know the symptoms of COVID-19 and book a PCR/NHS test as soon as symptoms appear. Follow the rules and self-isolate if you have symptoms, if you have a positive COVID test or if you are asked to by the NHS Test and Trace service.

Download the NHS Test and Trace App and leave your details when at social venues.

Get tested (with lateral flow/rapid tests) regularly even if you have no symptoms – this helps to pick up any cases where residents may have the virus, but not know it.

Ensure that you have both doses of your vaccine.

For more information and advice on staying safe, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/