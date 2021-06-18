Wolvey pupils get in the spirit of Euros Championship with a football-themed school lunch!

With England and Scotland’s UEFA European Championship campaigns in full swing as the teams face each other at Wembley Stadium today (Friday 18 June), school children got the opportunity to celeb...

With England and Scotland’s UEFA European Championship campaigns in full swing as the teams face each other at Wembley Stadium today (Friday 18 June), school children got the opportunity to celebrate the occasion during their lunchtime with a special lunch menu from school caterers, Educaterers.

The English and Scottish football-themed menu, which was put together especially for pupils to celebrate the Euros Championship, was served up at primary schools today by Educaterers school catering teams ~ including at Wolvey Primary School in Warwickshire.

The menu featured some delicious options including English seaside breaded fish fillet or bread roll pizza topped with cheddar cheese and cherry tomato footballs, followed by a pudding of Scottish Cranachan mousse or a selection of homemade shortbread!

Pupils at Wolvey Primary School were asked to paint a head and shoulders portrait of a friend, which were then used to make a display to resemble the crowds in the stands at a football match. Two footballs were given as prizes for the two best portraits.

Educaterers school catering staff dressed up for the occasion, wearing football sports kit to serve lunch to the children.

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director of Educaterers, said: “We are passionate about fantastic food and producing a great mealtime experience, which is why we wanted to help pupils have fun during the UEFA European Championship with this special menu, to give them a bit of variation from their usual lunchtime.

“We work closely with our school catering teams throughout the year to develop inventive products and services, coming up with unique ways to get school children involved at lunch times and trying an assortment of freshly prepared foods.”

Mr Matthew Parker, Wolvey Primary School’s Head of School, said:

“We really enjoy our relationship with Educaterers and look forward to celebrating Euro 2020 in a way that we can teach children healthy eating and the importance of being healthy.

“The children are learning about different countries in the tournament and the food they eat, which will then culminate in a special day where the children can dress up in a football kit and choose to have a special football themed meal cooked for them by our wonderful kitchen staff.”

All Educaterers meals are freshly prepared daily by their 700 fully trained professional kitchen staff, each led by a skilled school cook.

Primary, junior and infant schools using the Educaterers service have special menus throughout the year for special occasions such as Chinese New Year and Christmas.

Educaterers provide over 120,000 meals every week to over 200 schools across Warwickshire, Coventry, Birmingham, Oxfordshire and Leicestershire. For more information visit www.educaterers.co.uk