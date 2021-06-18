Lifting of Leamington Spa Town Centre COVID-19 Safety public space reallocation measures to be paused in line with Government roadmap Plans to remove the temporary measures introduced to support th...

Lifting of Leamington Spa Town Centre COVID-19 Safety public space reallocation measures to be paused in line with Government roadmap

Plans to remove the temporary measures introduced to support the safe reopening of businesses in and around Leamington Spa town centre have been paused following the Prime Minister’s announcement that restrictions on social contact will remain in place until a revised date of 19 July.

At a review meeting with Warwickshire County Councillors and key stakeholders in and around the town, the decision was made to take down the schemes to align with the date when the Government confirms that all social contact limits are removed

Concerns around the Delta variant have delayed the national roadmap out of lockdown. The road space measures in Leamington Spa will therefore remain in place until 19 July at the earliest, pending Government guidance on when it will be safe to remove them.

Councillor Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Transport and Planning, said:

“Throughout the lifespan of this scheme we have been ready to adapt swiftly to changing Government guidance. That remains the case and while there is concern over the rate of spread of the Delta variant, we need to do all that we can to continue to support social distancing which remains key to limiting the spread of the virus. We have been clear that this would guide our timeline for removing the measures in the town centre.

“We would like to reassure all businesses and the many residents and visitors who use the town centre that we will undertake this work as soon as the Government’s guidance indicates that it is safe to do so. At present, that date is the 19th July and that is what we will be working towards. We would like to thank all partners for their patience and support.”

Councillor John Cooke, Warwick District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Place and Economy added:

“During the pandemic we have supported the schemes put in place which will enable visitors to our town centres to maintain social distancing and at the same time support our retail and hospitality sectors, with additional pavement furniture and space outside to relieve the pressure inside smaller premises. We are therefore happy for this to continue during this extended period.”

In Leamington Spa the scheme includes closing The Parade to vehicles between Clarendon Avenue and Regent Grove, Warwick Street between Tavistock Street and Guy Street, and Regent Street between Bedford Street and Park Street. The scheme also involves the temporary suspension of some on-street parking, reducing Bath Street to a single lane of traffic and the creation of a ‘pop-up’ cycle route running between Regent Grove and Hamilton Terrace.