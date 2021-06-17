14/06/2021 Scams Awareness Fortnight 2021 Launched

Find out more

Warwickshire County Council’s Trading Standards Service is supporting national Scams Awareness Fortnight, beginning on Monday 14th June.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“In 2019-20, UK fraud victims reported losing over £2.3bn to scams. These ranged from bogus investments to romance and computer ‘fix’ scams. This year we’ve seen many COVID related frauds as well.”

“Fraudsters are very clever and are quick to take advantage of new technology and national and global situations, such as the pandemic.”

“It almost feels like there is a different scam for everyday of the year, but whilst scams come and go, the underlying reasons we fall for them doesn’t change. Recognising these can help us all avoid becoming scam victims.”

To find out more and for help and advice, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2171/scams-awareness-fortnight-2021-launched