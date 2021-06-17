How did lockdown change the gaming habits of young people in Warwickshire?

A survey has been launched which aims to find out how lockdown has changed the gaming habits of children and young people and what effect it may have had on their wellbeing. The Warwickshire&n...

A survey has been launched which aims to find out how lockdown has changed the gaming habits of children and young people and what effect it may have had on their wellbeing.

The Warwickshire Gaming Survey 2021 is being conducted by Warwickshire County Council's Cyber Crime Advisors and the Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner. It aims to chart young people’s usage and reasons for gaming and will look at the type and time spent gaming.

The survey – which is aimed at children and young people aged between 11 and 16 – will also seek to establish to what extent young people are aware of the risks associated with cyberspace.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, the council’s portfolio holder for Children, Families and Education, said: “The risks of cyberspace are increasingly well known, and what we are trying to find out with this survey is what effect the past year has had on the wellbeing of young gamers. Under Child Friendly Warwickshire we aim to work with children and young people to ensure their views are heard and make a difference across the county – and this survey is another example of that.”

The survey is an initiative of the Cyber Safe Warwickshire, a local resource funded by the Police and Crime Commissioner. The Warwickshire Cyber Crime Action Plan is focused on delivering initiatives to prevent and reduce risk of harm from cyber-crimes to individuals.

Philip Seccombe, Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner, said: “With many children and young people spending even more time online and gaming during the earlier lockdown periods, we want to get a clear picture of how their wellbeing has been affected.

“Gaming can be a very enjoyable activity but sadly there are people who will seek to exploit others through it, so it is important that we find out directly from young people what their experiences are. This survey gives another opportunity to highlight some of the dangers and its results will shape how we work in future to provide added protection for young people in the county.”

Parents and carers are being urged to encourage their children to complete the survey, which should take no longer than 10 minutes to complete.

To complete the survey visit:

https://ask.warwickshire.gov.uk/insights-service/2cfd15bd/