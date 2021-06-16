Have you used community equipment to help you at home?

Warwickshire NHS and Warwickshire County Council would like to hear from anyone in the county who has used the Integrated Community Equipment (ICE) service to support their health and wellbeing...

A short survey is now live at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask for people to share their experience of using the service, what they valued most and what they think could be improved.

The council, in partnership with health, make arrangements for the service to deliver equipment to Warwickshire residents and people registered with a Warwickshire GP who need support to remain living at home, or move back home after a period in hospital. The service provides equipment (such as beds, walking frames) assistive technology, incorporates a Telecare service and performs minor adaptations.

The service supports the council priority to help Warwickshire people to be as safe, healthy, and independent as possible and to stay engaged with their communities. It also helps reduce pressures on social care and health front line services through preventing admission to hospital and supporting discharge.

Feedback from the survey will be used to shape the service offer to meet the needs of customers now and into the future.

Warwickshire County Councillor, Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “To ensure we can do our best for Warwickshire residents it’s essential for us to understand the experiences of those who use our services. I hope people will take a few minutes to complete this survey to inform us on the future how the future of ICE so it can continue to respond to the needs of local people.”

The survey will be live from Monday 14 June until (insert date) and can be accessed at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ask.

For the survey in a different format please contact 01926 742241.