Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough CPE Variation No. 3

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council is making the above named order. The order commences on the 21st of June 2021.

Scheme overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council has made the variation order to the Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough civil parking enforcement order as given by the public notice below.

Traffic orders and public notices

A copy of the variation order and the original order, together with a copy of the statement of the council’s reasons for proposing the order are given below.

Public Notice (PDF, 96 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 49 kB)

Variation Order (PDF, 78 kB)

Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,429 kB)

Technical plans

TR/11369 (PDF, 419 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number 01926 412 071).

Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained in it on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose