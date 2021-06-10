Nuneaton residents thanked for support with enhanced testing! 

Residents and local businesses in the Abbey Ward in Nuneaton thanked for enhanced testing support.

Warwickshire County Council and partners would like to thank all residents and local businesses in the Abbey Ward in Nuneaton who took part in the recent enhanced testing programme.

Enhanced PCR testing took place from the 18th May to the 6th of June 2021, that testing is now complete. During that time residents and those working in the borough were encouraged to take a PCR test following confirmation of a small number of cases of the Delta variant in the local community.

Over the course of two weeks 27,189 PCR test kits were given to residents through test centres, local collect and drop sites, home visits, businesses and schools.

To date 25 cases of the variant of concern have been confirmed and an additional 23 confirmed COVID cases are currently going through the sequencing process to identify if they are also a variant of concern.

Over 1,000 vaccines were also given as part of additional COVID measures to reduce the transmission of the virus within the local community.

Talking about the enhanced testing, Dr Shade Agboola Director of Public Health for Warwickshire said:

“I would like to thank all of our residents, local businesses and community groups for taking the time to get tested. The enhanced testing has ensured that we have done everything possible to further reduce transmission and stop the spread of the virus. With lockdown restrictions easing, I would like to encourage all residents to continue with twice weekly lateral flow testing to help protect their friends and the local community. Key actions such as hands, face, space and letting fresh air into your home when you have visitors will also play a key role in preventing the spread.

“Following the enhanced testing, I can confirm that 25 cases of the variant of concern were found and we are awaiting the results from a further 23 cases from the sequencing process before they can be confirmed as a variant of concern. I would like to reassure residents that all confirmed cases have isolated for the required period and extensive local contract tracing has taken place.

“Whilst the numbers are small compared to the 27,189 PCR tests issued and the 3,122 PCR tests taken at local test units, it is a clear reminder that this virus has not gone away and that we need to remain vigilant, even more so when it comes to more transmissible variants of concern.”

Cllr Julian Gutteridge, health and environment cabinet member for Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council said:

“I Would like to say a huge thank you to all those who have stepped up and helped our schools, businesses and local community to get tested. We have worked together for the collective benefit and protection of people who live and work in Nuneaton and the end result has ensured that we have reduced the spread of the virus and the variant of concern. In addition, I would also like to thank all those who took up the offer of the vaccine through the mobile service. In total 1,000 vaccines have been given to residents living in the Borough. This is an amazing achievement, so thank you!”

Testing remains key in the fight against COVID-19, which is why access to home testing is now easier than ever before. Test kits can be picked up from a local pharmacy, from your local test centre or by going online and ordering kits to arrive at your door. To order online visit https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

If you have coronavirus symptoms, you should book a PCR test at https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test, via the NHS COVID-19 app or call 119.

It is also important that people take up the opportunity to get vaccinated when it is their turn to get the best protection against COVID-19. This will further help to prevent the transmission of the virus.