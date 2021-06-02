Have your say on Transport and Highways Services in Warwickshire

Residents are being asked for their views on Warwickshire County Council’s highways and transport services.

Feedback is being sought on a range of issues from the condition of roads and footpaths to the quality of cycling facilities across the County. The answers will be compared with the views of other members of the public across England and Scotland, as part of the National Highways and Transport Public Satisfaction survey.

Warwickshire County Council is one of 111 Local Authorities to sign up to a standardised survey that will ask members of the public exactly the same questions, whether they live in Cornwall or Northumberland.

The survey, which is being run for the 14th year, is the largest collaboration between Local Authorities offering the opportunity to compare results, share in best practice and identify further opportunities to work together in the future.

The questionnaire will be sent to a minimum random sample of at least 3300 Warwickshire residents from 7th June, followed by a reminder, with local and national results to be published in late-October 2021.

Since the survey is based on a sample, residents that receive a copy are being urged to take part.

Residents that receive the questionnaire can complete the survey online if they prefer, a short URL link will be printed on the front of the questionnaire and they will be required to enter a code before completing it.

The results will enable Warwickshire County Council to find out what people in the county think about these important services. This will provide one of several ways in which the Council can assess how it is performing while giving the public an opportunity to say which services they think the Council should prioritise and improve in the future.

Cllr Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio holder for Transport and Highways, said: “There are clear benefits to conducting a public survey in this way. As well as providing excellent value for money, it also enables everyone involved to identify areas of best practice and spot national, regional and local trends.

“This is not about producing a league table to champion one geographical area over another, it is about understanding customer views better and working together to deliver the most satisfactory yet efficient outcomes for local residents.

“Warwickshire County Council is committed to ensuring its residents are supported through excellent transport infrastructure and this survey will be helpful to determine where we are getting things right, where there is room for improvement and which services should be priorities for improvement.”

More information about the Transport and Highways in Warwickshire can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/roads-transport