Council says thank you to volunteers

Volunteers’ Week (1 – 7 June) is an opportunity to recognise the fantastic contribution volunteers make to our communities and to say a well-deserved thank you to them.

As National Volunteers’ Week gets underway Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe has sent a message of thanks to the county’s volunteers on behalf of the council for their efforts in supporting their communities during the pandemic.

Warwickshire County Council recognises that vital role played by volunteers during the challenges presented through the COVID pandemic and how the outbreak has shown the true capability and strength of the county’s voluntary and community sector.

In her message Cllr Seccombe said: “I particularly want to thank those volunteers and our colleagues at Warwickshire CAVA who have played such a crucial role in the targeted testing programme.

“Our first community testing site was stood up in record time just before Christmas last year, with all the sites in place by early January, and we really would not have been able to provide this vital service to our communities without you. 339 volunteers have completed at least one shift and given over 17,600 volunteer hours, with this figure increasing by the day.

“Many of these volunteers have also been supporting the recent surge testing in Nuneaton helping us to get Covid testing to as many people as possible. “

Cllr Seccombe continues: “The last year has shown the generosity of people wishing to support others in their neighbourhood. The distribution of food and supplies; prescription deliveries; providing essential transport; shopping and befriending, especially to people shielding and isolating.

“It’s no exaggeration to say that the support provided by the sector has been lifesaving and lifechanging. We are moved by the kindness and solidarity present across the county and the community spirit which has been fostered.”

Volunteering has long been a characteristic of Warwickshire communities and this has never been more evident than during the last year, when people from all walks of life from around the county have donated their time for the benefit of others.

Cllr Seccombe concluded her message: “The past year has shown the strength and power that lies within our communities. Through difficult times Warwickshire’s volunteers have been able to shine a light into the darkness of the last year. On behalf of Warwickshire County Council I want to say thank you so much for everything you have done to make our communities kinder and to keep our people safe. Your contributions are not just to be praised but should be shouted from the rooftops – you really have been extraordinary.”

For more information about volunteering opportunities in Warwickshire please visit www.wcava.org.uk

Watch the full message from Cllr Seccombe here:

