Community thanked for response to COVID-19 variant of concern response

A huge united response across the community has been credited with helping efforts to tackle the transmission of the COVID-19 variant of concern in Nuneaton.

The Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, Dr Shade Agboola, has publicly thanked all involved in the enhanced testing and vaccination measures in and around the Abbey and Wembrook wards over the past week.

So far 20,606 PCR tests have been issued, 5,848 homes have been visited during door-to-door testing, 4,642 test kits have been delivered to workplaces and 2,000 to local schools.

The additional testing and a turbo charged vaccination plan for Nuneaton was introduced after a small number of cases of a variant of concern were identified in the area by Public Health England, through the national programme of genetic sequencing.

Dr Agboola said: “The surge testing activity in Nuneaton has been a challenge for everyone involved. By working together with our partners at Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council, in the NHS and the community we hope we have stemmed the transmission of the variant of concern.

“Everyone has stepped up to the mark - and I want to say a huge thank you to all those who have helped with this - our schools, the businesses in the area, local community groups, the army of volunteers and most importantly, the community. We have worked together for the collective benefit and protection of people who live and work in Nuneaton. The appearance of the new COVID-19 variant gives us a stark reminder that this virus is still with us and is spreading more easily. So please continue to be vigilant and carry on washing hands regularly, wearing face coverings, keeping our distance and making sure our homes are well ventilated. In addition, we are urging all those who are eligible to take up the offer of the vaccine to help to keep them safe from the more serious effects of COVID-19.

“It is also really important that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms - a high temperature, continuous cough, loss or change to smell or taste - isolates with their household and books a PCR test online.”

Warwickshire County Council, Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough Council and a range of community partners introduced a suite of additional measures to stem spread of the variant.

Door-to-door testing has now stopped, but PCR tests are still available from local community “Collect and Drop” sites for those who have not yet had such a test as part of the enhanced testing programme. Residents should continue to get tested twice a week using rapid lateral flow tests available from the local community test site. Alternatively test kits can be picked up from your local pharmacy or ordered online to be delivered directly to your door at https://www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests

All individuals who live in Nuneaton and Bedworth Borough - even those with no symptoms - are being advised to book a PCR test through the usual routes by accessing https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test and clicking "my local authority has asked me to have a test" or by ringing 119.

Residents who are unsure whether they should be tested for COVID-19 can check online using our postcode checker tool that is now available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/enhancedcovidtesting

Local people aged 40 and over can book a COVID-19 vaccination at George Eliot Hospital. The vaccination service will run for the next few days including Bank Holiday Monday with appointments available between 0830-1630.

National booking service for anyone over the age of 30 can book their appointment through the national booking service. Book online at https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/ or by calling 119.