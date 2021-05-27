Warwickshire County Council elects new Chairman and vice chairman

At a recent Council meeting held on 25th May, outgoing Chairman Councillor Alan Cockburn handed the chain of office to Councillor Peter Gilbert. Councillor Peter Gilbert was duly elected as...

At a recent Council meeting held on 25th May, outgoing Chairman Councillor Alan Cockburn handed the chain of office to Councillor Peter Gilbert.





Councillor Peter Gilbert was duly elected as Chairman of Warwickshire County Council and Councillor John Horner was elected as Vice-Chair.





The announcement was made as all councillors were in situ at Shire Hall for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19.





Councillor Peter Gilbert, newly elected Chairman of Warwickshire County Council said: "I am thrilled to be voted in as Chairman for Warwickshire County Council. In addition to my official role, I will continue to focus on education, an area I feel passionate about. As Chairman I will carry on highlighting opportunities for young people that will help them achieve their aspirations and eventual carer goals.