Stagecoach service increases effective 4th July 2020

Following the further easing of the lockdown announced by the UK government, Stagecoach are increasing service levels on a number of key routes from Saturday 4th July.

A summary of the changes is outlined below. Full timetables will be available on the Stagecoach website prior to the changes coming into effect on Saturday 4th July.

Leamington and Stratford area

Service 1 - Warwick to South Farm - Frequency increased to every 15 minutes during peak periods and every 12 minutes off peak, Monday to Saturday.

Service X19 - Stratford to Redditch - Revised route in Alcester and minor timetable changes.

Service X77 - Leamington to British Motor Museum - Minor timetable changes

Nuneaton Area

Service 48 - Bedworth - Nuneaton - Atherstone - Coventry to Nuneaton section (48C) frequency increased to every 12 minutes in off peak periods, Monday to Saturday; Nuneaton to Leicester section (48L) frequency increased to every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday.

Service 55 - Nuneaton - Bedworth - Coventry & Service 56 - Nuneaton - Bulkington - Bedworth - Coventry - Service 56 will provide two buses per hour off peak between Nuneaton - Bulkington - Bedworth - Coventry. Combined with service 55, this will provide a service between Bedworth and Coventry every 20 minutes Monday to Saturday.