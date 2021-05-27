Warwickshire Recycling Centres open for pre-booked visits over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend

Recycling garden waste, wood, metal and cardboard this bank holiday weekend will still be easy, as Warwickshire recycling centres will retain their typical Spring Bank Holiday opening timetable.

All sites will be open on Saturday 29th May and Sunday 30th May.

The smaller sites of Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Shipston and Wellesbourne will be shut on Monday 31st May due to planning permission restrictions. It is therefore advised to pre-book a visit to any Warwickshire recycling centre.

Also, customers are advised that the recycling centre summer opening hours are now in operation. Opening hours are 8:30am to 5:30pm weekends (Shipston shuts at noon on weekends). A late opening is on Wednesday evening, with the sites closing at 6pm (Shipston shuts at 3pm). The opening hours on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday are 9:30am to 3pm.

There are nearly 16,000 slots in total released each week and discussion is currently ongoing with Warwickshire Public Health about increasing these slots – albeit in line with the current Covid-19 regulations. The exception is Hunters Lane where, from Tuesday 1st July, bookings will start from 8:30am every day of the week, adding an extra 140 appointments a week for that site.

Any materials, such as wood, garden waste and electrical items can be recycled. Visitors are advised to check the website for the exact materials available at each site and to pre-sort waste when loading their car ahead of a visit. Full details of all of the materials that can be recycled at one of the 9 recycling centres in the county, and details of how to book, can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc.

Booking is required for a 15 minute slot for a car and there are also 30-minute slots for a car and small trailer on certain days at Lower House Farm near Atherstone; Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth and Burton Farm in Stratford.

It is important that residents do not visit the recycling centres if they have Covid-19 symptoms, have been tested positive for Covid-19 and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with Covid-19. Any contaminated waste, such as tissues or masks, should be double bagged and quarantined for 72 hours before disposal.

Reuse shops at most recycling centres are open. Shops at Shipston and Stockton remain closed. Details of reuse shop opening times and safety measures can be found through the following charity websites:

Judkins in Nuneaton reuse shop

https://www.maryannevans.org.uk/mary-ann-evans-hospice-shops-2/

Reuse shops at Lower House Farm near Atherstone, Hunters Lane in Rugby, Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth, Princes Drive in Leamington, Burton Farm in Stratford and Wellesbourne

https://www.ageuk.org.uk/coventryandwarwickshire/shops/reuse-shops/

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “Local authority waste workers continue to deliver reliable waste disposal and recycling services in circumstances made difficult by the pandemic. I want to thank householders in Warwickshire who have separated out recycling at home and increased recycling rates.

“Information about recycling will be kept up to date on the website this spring along with booking details for your local site. By booking ahead, you are helping to ensure your visit runs as smoothly as possible.”

Please remember to separate your waste streams for recycling as you pack your car. Recycling all that you can at home and at the recycling centre is one easy way for householders to cut their carbon emissions and help the environment.”

Information about the recycling centres and booking can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc or contact Warwickshire Recycles on Facebook.