Covid-19 response – phased return to routine parking enforcement

On 25 March 2020 the Local Government Secretary announced that local councils would offer free on-street (and off-street car parking in local authority car parks) to all on duty NHS staff members, health or social care workers, and NHS Volunteer Responders during the Covid-19 emergency response.

Following the publication of the government’s roadmap for lifting Covid-19 restrictions, a decision has been taken by the government to withdraw the emergency parking pass guidance by 21 June 2021.

As a result, the government's paper Covid-19 parking pass will cease to be valid for use for on-street parking across Warwickshire. Penalty Charge Notices can be issued from that date to any vehicle displaying one of these passes that is otherwise parked in contravention of parking restrictions