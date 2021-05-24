WCC expresses sincerest sympathies following the death of Cllr Chris Williams

Warwickshire County Council pays tribute to Cllr Chris Williams.

Warwickshire County Council members, officers and leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed their deepest sympathies at the news of the death of former County Councillor, Cllr Chris Williams.

Cllr Williams lived in Fenny Compton for nearly 25 years and was in office from June 2009 to May 2021. He served many positions including Governor of the local Dassett School and member of the Environment & Economy and the Health Overview Scrutiny Committees.

Cllr Williams was also the chair of the Corporate Parenting Panel from 2013 to 2017 and remained a member of the panel until he stood down in May 2021. During this time, he advocated for Children in Care by paying attention, listening to and encouraging young people to speak and make themselves heard on what the council could do better. He was always keen to see improvements in services for those who are most vulnerable and in need of support and was a fantastic ally and support for vulnerable children and young people.

Cllr Williams also actively participated in local affairs throughout the Kineton Division where he had established a reputation for being a vigorous supporter of local parish councils.

He will be remembered for ‘getting things done’ for his local communities and as someone who took his public service very seriously. In addition, trained in the photographic industry by Kodak, Cllr Williams ran his own business for many years and was only too aware of the pressures facing many small businesses.

His experience with village life enabled him to continue to work in partnership with Parish Councils and both County and District Councils to the benefit and wellbeing of all the residents in the Kineton Division.

According to Cllr Williams’ councillor profile, Chris enjoyed reading, especially political history, was a keen photographer, and with his wife, Carole, took pleasure in gardening and the company of their two grandchildren.

Cllr Williams’ contributed to many of the council’s priorities in particularly giving children the best start in life, protecting vulnerable people and keeping Warwickshire safe.

Speaking on Cllr Williams’ death, Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Chris was a much-loved member of Warwickshire County Council and was respected across the political groups for his commitment, especially to some of our more disadvantaged young people. He will be hugely missed by all the County Council including members and staff. We all send our deepest condolences to his family at this very sad time.”