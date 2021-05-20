The Warwickshire County Council (Country Parks) (Off Street Parking Places) Revocation Order

Warwickshire County Council is proposing to introduce a formal off street parking places order to formalise the use of parking and payment for parking at Warwickshire County Council’s country parks.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, Warwickshire County Council is proposing to revoke the Country Parks Off Street Parking Places Order 2013

Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 63 kB)

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Paula Cheesman, Country Parks Manager, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 418222). Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Paula Cheesman, Country Parks Manager, c/o Kingsbury Water Park, Bodymoor Heath, Sutton Coldfield, B76 0DY or sent by email to parks@warwickshire.gov.uk. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 11 June 2021.



