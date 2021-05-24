This is possibility: Meet Danielle, firefighter at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

​​​​​​​“The best thing about being a firefighter at WFRS is the people you get to work with. I love the fact that there’s so many different personalities and everyone’s from different backgrounds."

Danielle has been a firefighter for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service for 11 years after discovering her passion for the fire service when she joined as part of a young firefighters programme at just 14 years old. As part of the programme she learned all about fire safety, had the experience of riding on a fire appliance and took part in a variety of team building exercises. Danielle said: “This experience when I was younger made me who I am today and gave me so much confidence. I could have gone in a completely different direction but after taking part in the programme I became obsessed and knew I wanted to be a firefighter when I was older!”

During her career, Danielle has progressed to become a Crew Commander for Nuneaton Fire Station which involves not only dealing with incidents but also being in charge of fire personnel and having more responsibility. When describing being a firefighter Danielle said: “You always have to think on your feet. It someone’s having a really bad day, you’re the one that can make it better. WFRS is just a different world, the people you work with, the station you work at, the job – it’s just all amazing, and the variety is immense.”

Danielle added: “The best thing about being a firefighter at WFRS is the people you get to work with. I love the fact that there’s so many different personalities within the service and everyone is from different backgrounds. The diversity amongst my colleagues makes going to work so much better. It doesn’t feel like a job, I wake up every day excited about going to work!”

WFRS firefighters strive to keep the communities of Warwickshire safe not only through responding to emergencies but also by taking part in various prevention work in the community. Danielle said: “I love doing prevention work to give people the tools to know how to keep themselves safe – especially going into schools to give children advice, knowing that they’ll take it home to their families.”

WFRS Is currently recruiting for wholetime firefighters like Danielle. When talking about why someone should consider a career at WFRS, Danielle said: “If you want something that is varied and challenging in lots of different ways, then absolutely do it. Being a firefighter is accessible to so many different people, a lot of people think they can’t do it, but they actually can. It’s a job for everybody.

“You might be better at some things than others, but you don’t have to be brilliant at everything, you just need to give it ago. The way an incident unfolds, you might have to go to one person to get the best out of a situation, it could be that they speak a particular language or have a certain skill. When you have ten people on a watch, we all work together and everyone has completely different skills, strengths and weaknesses so it works really well.”

Danielle is one of the many female firefighters working at WFRS. Danielle said: “I’ve never felt any different being a woman, I am firefighter like any other. To anyone thinking of joining the service, it’s a hugely diverse organisation and we’re all treated the same.

“The way we work is a collaboration and it’s the diversity of the whole service that makes it such a brilliant place to work.”

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting for wholetime firefighters, if you think you’ve got what it takes, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighters (applications open from 24th May - 15th June 2021).