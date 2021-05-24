Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting for wholetime firefighters.

Do you have what it takes?

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) is recruiting for wholetime firefighters from today (24th May) to 16th June 2021.

This is the first time WFRS has recruited for wholetime staff since 2019 so it is a fantastic opportunity for anyone who has been thinking about a career in the fire service. The role of a firefighter is varied and encompasses a lot more than many might think. As well as responding to emergencies, much of a firefighter’s time is taken up by duties that aim to prevent incidents, which includes spending time in the community, at businesses and in schools, educating people of all ages about fire safety and giving them the tools and advice to keep themselves safe.

To anyone thinking about training to be a firefighter, no previous experience is necessary. Applicants just need to have a strong desire to support the local community, be enthusiastic about team working and have a desire to learn and develop new skills. The role of a firefighter is far wider than responding to emergencies. Some of the other areas of work include:

Safe and Well checks for vulnerable people across the community

Educating young drivers to help minimise the risk of accident and injury

Workplace fire safety inspections to help reduce risk across the Warwickshire

Supporting blue light colleagues in Ambulance and Police, including dealing with medical emergencies, searching for missing people and responding to Road Traffic Collisions

Road and Fire Safety presentations at schools and local events

Rescuing both people and animals when they are facing real danger, wherever they may be. These might be rescues from height, confined spaces or water

Of course, firefighters also respond to emergencies and as part of the training, successful applicants will learn new skills and techniques to keep safe. WFRS is looking for people who are high performing, trustworthy and passionate about making a real difference to people’s lives.

The existing firefighters at WFRS are hugely passionate about their role serving and protecting the communities in Warwickshire. Danielle, a wholetime firefighter and Crew Commander at WFRS said:

“The best thing about being a firefighter at WFRS it the people you get to work with. I love the fact that there’s so many different personalities and everyone’s from different backgrounds. The diversity amongst my colleagues makes going to work so much better. It doesn’t feel like a job, I wake up every day excited about going to work!”

Newly trained on-call firefighter at WFRS, Jacob said:

“Everyone I’ve trained with said it’s the best job in the world. Being a firefighter isn’t just a career, it’s a lifestyle. To anyone thinking of joining, I don’t think you’ll ever get bored. You get to go out and see all sorts, you have to solve problems and come up with solutions and you’re helping people.”

Another newly qualified on-call firefighter, Jade said:

“If someone has to call the fire service out it’s a pretty bad day for them, so you’re helping somebody out when they really need it. That’s why I joined - to be that person who can make that difference.”

Matthew, who qualified as a firefighter in his forties after a career in retail and hospitality, added:

“Don’t assume that the WFRS is looking for a specific person as it takes all types of people to run a fire and rescue service. Sometimes the barrier to applying can be in a person’s mind.”

Chief Fire Officer, Kieran Amos said: “Now is a really exciting time to be a part of Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. We recognise that diversity is a strength, helping us to better connect with and serve our local communities, so we welcome applications from all members of the community.

“We are an inclusive organisation and value the richness of the community reflected in our Service which we know brings distinct skills, qualities and attributes.

“We also want to represent the communities we serve to better understand local risks and issues and how well we connect with the public.

“I’d like to encourage anyone from any background who is thinking about becoming a firefighter to take that next step and apply. The role of a modern day firefighter is vital, you will be involved in protecting and supporting our community, doing all you can to make people and places safer.”

This is the difference you could make working for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service. If you think you’ve got what it takes, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighters (applications open from 24th May - 15th June 2021).

To be considered you must: