Rugby residents invited to vaccine Q and A online event

NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group in partnership with Rugby Borough Council to run an online webinar for residents who want to know more about Covid-19 vaccines.

The webinar, which will run on Tuesday 25 May from 5pm to 6pm, will be led by Dr Jonathan Menon. Dr Menon is a GP from Rugby and a Governing Body member for NHS Coventry and Warwickshire Clinical Commissioning Group.



The session is an opportunity for residents to discuss and ask questions about the Covid-19 vaccines. Topics covered may include how vaccines are tested and made, who they are suitable for, and fertility and pregnancy. The session will be suitable for any resident age 18+ who has yet to decide whether to have a vaccine, or who wants additional reassurance on vaccine safety.



Cllr Seb Lowe, Leader of Rugby Borough Council, said: “As the vaccination programme moves on to younger age groups it is understandable that the concerns that residents may have will change.



“It is important that our residents are able to put their questions to experts so that they can understand the truth about the vaccines.



“Around 60,000 adults in Rugby have now had at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, and Rugby Borough Council will do what it can to support more residents to make this important decision.”



Residents can join the webinar by following the link at www.rugby.gov.uk/vaccine at 5pm on Tuesday 24 May.

