This is lifechanging: Meet Jacob, Firefighter at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service

“Being a firefighter isn’t just a career, it’s a lifestyle.”

Jacob is a newly qualified on-call firefighter for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service (WFRS) and considering becoming a firefighter full time (wholetime). As an apprentice engineer at a lighting company by day and an on-call firefighter outside of that, Jacob said: “One minute you might be making dinner, and the next you’re out on the back of a truck responding to a call.”

Jacob added: “I just wanted something a bit out of the ordinary and outside of the usual 9 to 5. It’s great to be able to give something back to the community.”

When asked about how he heard about working for WFRS and what gave him the push to apply, Jacob said: “I saw a banner outside Henley fire station, my dad used to be a firefighter as well and I remember when I was younger seeing him on the back of the truck, so I was definitely inspired by my dad and it was a driving factor in my decision to become a firefighter.”

So far Jacob has completed initial training and will continue to develop his knowledge as a firefighter by taking part in courses such as how to use breathing apparatus through to first responder’s emergency care. As part of the training on offer, Jacob also takes part in computer-based courses every week which can involve anything from learning about heat stroke and heat stress through to information about working at height.

Jacob is excited to get started on his career as a firefighter and added: “Everyone I’ve trained with said it’s the best job in the world. Being a firefighter isn’t just a career, it’s a lifestyle. To anyone thinking of joining, I don’t think you’ll ever get bored. You get to go out and see all sorts, you have to solve problems and come up with solutions and you’re helping people.

“You’ve got to really want it and you have to be committed, but I think anyone who’s interested should just go for it. If you’ve got what it takes, I don’t think it’s something you’d ever regret.”

When asked about what the best thing about being a firefighter is, Jacob said: “The unpredictable aspect, you don’t know what you’re going to be doing and when you’re going to be do it, no two call outs will ever be the same.”

This is the difference you make working for Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is recruiting for wholetime firefighters, if you think you’ve got what it takes, go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighters (applications open from 24th May - 15th June 2021).