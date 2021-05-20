Children and young people urged to share their hopes for the future in national survey

Children and young people across Warwickshire are being urged to have their say on their hopes for the future, in the biggest ever survey of its kind in England.

Warwickshire County Council is calling on children aged between four and 17-years-old to take part in the The Big Ask survey, the results of which will inform a review aimed at tackling “generational problems that have held back too many children for decades”.

The Big Ask has been launched by the Children’s Commissioner for England, Dame Rachel de Souza. In the survey children are being asked how happy they are about aspects of their lives, and what they think stops children achieving their aims and goals when they grow up.

The survey will run until 28 May and asks children across England to set out their priorities for improving childhood post-COVID.

Cllr Jeff Morgan, the council’s portfolio holder for Children's Services, said: “Over the past year children and young people have faced extraordinary challenges, and despite this turmoil they have continued their education, whether in the classroom or at home, showing real dedication and inspiring resilience.

“In Warwickshire we value highly the views and opinions of all children and young people and I am urging them to take this opportunity to have their say, and make sure their views are heard. Under our Child Friendly Warwickshire programme the council is committed to working with organisations and business to help make the county the best it can be for children and young people to live, learn and grow.”

The Big Ask is being made available to every school in England, with schools encouraged to use it during classes and assemblies. It will also be available via the Oak National Academy - the online classroom made by teachers, for teachers.

The results from The Big Ask will help inform the Childhood Commission, a once in a generation review of the future of childhood, inspired by the ambition of William Beveridge’s pioneering 1940s report, which laid the foundations of the post-War social security system.

The Childhood Commission will identify the barriers preventing children from reaching their full potential, propose solutions and come up with targets by which improvements can be monitored.

The survey – which has had more than 300,000 responses nationally so far – is completely anonymous and does not ask children to submit any directly identifiable information.

Complete the survey here: https://www.childrenscommissioner.gov.uk/thebigask/