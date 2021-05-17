Supporting people affected by dementia.

Warwickshire County Council is proud to support Dementia Action Week, taking place between 17 – 23 May. Dementia Action Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of dementia and the support avail...

Warwickshire County Council is proud to support Dementia Action Week, taking place between 17 – 23 May. Dementia Action Week is an opportunity to raise awareness of dementia and the support available for people living with dementia and their families.

In Warwickshire, around 8,000 people are living with dementia, although many more people are affected by dementia, including those who are caring for people affected by dementia.

People with dementia and anyone who is caring for a person with dementia can access a range of support services. These support services can help you to find out more about dementia and how it affects a person, gain practical support and advice about what can help a person to live well with dementia, find out about and be supported to access local dementia community groups, care and support options available, as well as receive emotional support. Services are available in a range of ways that suit the individual, whether this is online, over the phone or face-to-face meetings.

Nigel Minns, Strategic Director for People at Warwickshire County Council, commented: “Dementia impacts so many of us. Recognising the early signs, getting a diagnosis and accessing support can help people to live independently for as long as possible.

“There are a range of support services available for our residents with dementia and their carers which can be accessed over the phone, online or in person. Warwickshire County Council would encourage people living with dementia and their carers to contact services to get support as early as possible, which can help you to find out more about dementia and the things that can help people to live well with dementia.

“Services can also help with planning for the future, practical support such as lasting power of attorney and financial planning, finding out about the range of support groups in your local area, building a network of support, support for carers and avoiding crises occurring.

“Dementia support services are here for any question you may have, helping you to access what you need and when you need it and we could encourage you to make contact with services during Dementia Action Week or as soon as possible afterwards.”

Examples of support services available for people with dementia or people who care for someone with dementia include:

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire (Alzheimer’s Society).

Dementia Connect in Warwickshire can support anyone living with dementia or anyone caring for

someone with dementia. They provide personalised advice and practical and emotional support, helping you and your loved ones at all stages of dementia. Anyone affected by dementia is encouraged to contact the service to ensure they are supported.

Dementia Connect phone number: 0333 150 3456

Dementia Connect website (run by Alzheimer’s Society): https://www.alzheimers.org.uk/dementiaconnect

Assistive technology.

Assistive Technology (AT) are pieces of equipment or gadgets that support people to be as independent as possible with daily tasks around the home, including but not limited to taking medication, bathing or cooking.

Assistive technology website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/assistivetechnology

Books on prescription.

Reading Well Books on Prescription for Dementia is part of the national Books on Prescription service and is a collection of 25 recommended titles for people who have dementia, are caring for someone with dementia or want to find out more information. Anyone can borrow the books from their local library, and they are available for GPs and health professionals to ‘prescribe’ or recommend.

Books on Prescription website: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/booksonprescription

Dementia friends.

Dementia Friends aims to change the way people think, act and speak about dementia and the initiative is based on the principle that people with dementia can live well with a little help from other people. Becoming a Dementia Friend is about understanding a bit more about dementia and the small things that can help people with the condition.

Dementia Friends website and more information about how to become a dementia friend: https://www.dementiafriends.org.uk/

Support for people who care for someone with dementia.

Providing care to someone who could not manage without you can be hard at times. The Carer Wellbeing Service provides emotional and practical support to help you if you care for someone and support you to maintain your own health and wellbeing.

Through this service you can also access the Carer’s Response Emergency Support Service (CRESS) who provide support should you need to leave the person you care for due to an appointment or event you need to attend. The service is available for all carers who register with this service, including those caring for a person with dementia.

The Carer Wellbeing Service website: www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/warwickshire-carer-wellbeing-service/

The Carer Wellbeing Service telephone number: 02476 632972 (opt 2)

For more information about dementia and the support services available, please visit dementia.warwickshire.gov.uk