CSW COVID-19 Business Pledge

As England takes the next step on the roadmap out of lockdown Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire councils are urging businesses to sign up to their business pledge to show they’re doing the right things to be COVID safe for customers and staff.

The Business Pledge was launched so that all businesses across the sub-region, including shops, factories, offices and hospitality, could reassure staff and customers that businesses and venues are operating in a COVID-secure manner.

It is entirely voluntary, but by signing up businesses are making a positive public statement that they are following the relevant guidelines and are putting in place measures to ensure their premises are COVID-secure to safeguard the health and wellbeing of employees and visitors alike.

Already over 50 businesses across Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire have already signed up, including in Solihull - Touchwood, the Crowne Plaza and Knowle’s Achill Guest House.

Businesses can sign-up to the Business Pledge here.

Jade Taylor, Accounting Assistant at Minerva Mill Innovation Centre, said:

“We took the CSW COVID Business Pledge to demonstrate our commitment to operating in a COVID secure manner. It is great to see more people in our building as the restrictions are being eased, and by signing up to an official scheme we are reassuring our staff, tenants and customers that it is safe to use our offices, meeting rooms and café. Health and wellbeing are very important to us at Minerva Mill, so we were pleased to sign up to an initiative that allows us to promote our values and show staff and customers that we care. Hopefully it will reduce the anxiety that some people feel around returning to work in the office and mixing with people again”.

The details of the Business Pledge can be found here:

Solihull: https://www.solihull.gov.uk/business-pledge