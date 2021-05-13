Make a difference for Warwickshire children during Fostering Fortnight

Foster carers in Warwickshire are asking local residents to come forward to foster children in need of a safe and loving home.

During Fostering Fortnight, which runs from 10th to 23rd May, foster carers are highlighting why they care for children and the difference they have made for young people.

While large numbers of children benefit from fostering, there are over 700 children in Warwickshire who are in care and still need foster carers.

There are a large number of options available if you decide to become a foster carer because children in care have a wide variety of needs. Options include full time fostering, short breaks, fostering teenagers and emergency care.

There is an urgent need for foster carers to join the Emergency Duty Team who can provide foster care at short notice for one of two nights.

Foster carers Nicky and Ivan said:

“Being a foster carer takes hard work and commitment but you receive the rewards. Our time as foster carers has been brilliant. These children need a chance. They are individuals who want to be loved as much as they want to love”.

John Coleman, Assistant Director of Children and Family Services at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Warwickshire County Council’s foster carers are incredibly important and come from all backgrounds and experiences! They make a real difference to some of the most vulnerable children in Warwickshire. They provide stability by sticking by children when they need care, love and support. During Foster Care Fortnight, I hope that more residents will respond to the call from our current foster carers to consider fostering for Warwickshire”.

A Fostering Information Event will be held on Thursday 20th May at 6.30pm via Zoom. To find out more about fostering or register to attend the information event, please email [email protected] or phone 0800 408 1556.

