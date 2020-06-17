Kenilworth traffic calming scheme - Albion Street (TR/10923)

Proposal to install a series of road humps at various locations along Albion Street, Upper Rosemary Hill and Stoneleigh Road in Kenilworth.

Scheme overview

Under section 90A of the Highways Act 1980, we propose to install a series of road humps (speed cushions and traffic calming tables) at various locations along Albion Street, Upper Rosemary Hill and Stoneleigh Road in Kenilworth, as described in more detail in the Schedule below.

Schedule

Upper Rosemary Hill

Location A

Outside of property numbers 5 and 5A Upper Rosemary Hill

Proposed speed hump dimensions – 2.8m (length) x 7.8m (width) x 0.075m (height)

Albion Street

Location B

At the junction of Albion Street and Spring Lane

Proposed raised traffic calming table dimensions – 26.2m (length) x 17.1m (width) x 0.075m (height)

Location C

Outside of property numbers 40 & 50

Proposed speed hump dimensions – 9.0m (length) x 8.7m (width) x 0.075m (height)

Location D

At the crossroad junction of Albion Street, Stoneleigh Road and Park Road

Proposed speed hump dimensions – 28.7m (length) x 23.6m (width) x 0.075m (height)

Objections and enquiries

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Marcus Alford-Longley, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected]. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice. Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 3 July 2020.