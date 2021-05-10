Market Hall Museum welcomes you back to the Healey: Cars for Speed and Glamour exhibition

Warwick's Market Hall Museum will open to the public with a brand new exhibition Healey: Cars for Speed and Glamour on Wednesday 19th May*.

The exhibition kindly sponsored by Inspired Villages tells the story of Donald Healey and his cars through archives, photographs and artefacts.

Discover the history of the Donald Healey Motor Company, from its origins in a former RAF hanger in Warwick to the glamour of Old Hollywood, and to the high-octane racetracks of Le Mans. The Healey brand, born here in Warwick, is known around the world for its innovation and style in sports cars and it retains a dedicated following to this day.

This is the first exhibition in Warwick to celebrate the Donald Healey Motor Company. It showcases important and rare documents from the company archive, recently acquired by the Warwickshire County Record Office. Also featured are collectors' items generously loaned by Healey enthusiasts. All set in context by period costume from the Warwickshire Museum collection. Step back in time and get a feel for the Golden Age of motoring and beyond.

“Many older Warwick residents will remember the Healey showroom in Coten End but many newer residents will be unaware of the town’s connection to this famous car company” said Richard Lewis, Collections and Development Manager. ”We hope the exhibition will shine a light on an important part of the town’s modern history”

All visits will be on a pre booked basis only and tickets will be limited to allow visitors plenty of space to social distance while enjoying the exhibits at Market Hall and researching documents at the Record Office.

The new exhibition will be supported throughout the year with a range of activities for adults and families to enjoy. On Saturday 22nd April, visiting families can pick up a free Healey craft pack to take home and on Wednesday 9th June at 8pm there is a live virtual talk on Donald Healey and his company, tickets are £3.

HCW's Learning and Community Engagement team have lots events planned over the year including a race day in the square in Warwick, Scalextric challenges and a green energy day. Find out more at heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk

If you want to take away a special memento of your visit, our gift shop will also be selling a limited edition range of Healey inspired collectables, exclusive to the Museum.

To book to visit the museum and to book for the live virtual talk visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

*This is subject to central government guidance and as such subject to change