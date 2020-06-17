Alcester speed cushions relocation - School Road (TR/11083)

Proposal to relocate one pair of existing speed cushions on School Road, Alcester.

Scheme overview

Under section 90A of the Highways Act 1980, we propose to relocate one pair of existing speed cushions on School Road, Alcester to the proposed new position as described in more detail in the Schedule below.

Schedule

One x pair of speed cushions with a length of 3m, width of 1.5m and height of 0.075m.

The proposed new location is near Lamp Column Number 12 School Road (existing location is near to Lamp Column Number 11 School Road).

Traffic orders and public notices

Technical plans

Objections and enquiries

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Marcus Alford-Longley, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected]. Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation will normally be treated as public information and may be published.

For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice. Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 3 July 2020.