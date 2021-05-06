A-Head 4 Healeys and J.M.E Healeys give further support to the Healey Exhibition

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) are delighted to announce that they have two more sponsors for the upcoming exhibition Healey: Cars for Speed and Glamour.

Along with headline sponsor Inspired Villages, the operator of the Austin Heath later living community in the Heathcote, Warwick, Healey specialists A-Head 4 Healeys and J.M. E Healeys, are now on board.

A-Head 4 Healeys are sponsoring The Big Healeys (Austin-Healey 100 and 3000) and The Sprite cases and also kindly contributed to the pieces on display. The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of quality UK made Austin Healey parts and spares. Details of the company can be found here https://www.ahead4healeys.co.uk/

Keith Bates from A-Head 4 Healeys says ‘It was impossible for A-Head 4 Healey’s Ltd. to pass up the opportunity to sponsor this exhibition case and it means a great deal to us as owners and enthusiasts of a few Austin Healey’s over the years. Like the Donald Healey Motor Company, we base ourselves in Warwickshire and contribute to the local economy by manufacturing a range of parts specific to the Austin Healey Sprite and Big Healey range, effectively keeping the marque alive. We feel proud and honoured to be a part of this significant event and can only hope that as a result, the profile of such an important local bygone era in the British motor industry, has been raised for all in which to revel!

J.M.E Healeys is sponsoring the Donald Healey and the Warwick Healeys case. JME Healeys is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of this quintessentially British sportscar. Jonathan Everard, the founder of J.M.E Healeys served his apprenticeship with the Donald Healey Motor Company at Warwick in the early 60’s. Jon's father Harold worked for the Donald Healey Motor Company in Warwick and arranged for Jonathans apprenticeship with the company. The company is now run by Jon’s sons, Chris & Dan, who continue to offer a comprehensive restoration and competition preparation service on all Austin Healeys. Details of the company can be found here https://www.jmehealeys.co.uk/

Dan from J.M.E Healeys says "It was a pleasure to be invited to sponsor such a great event. The community around Warwick is still so rich with knowledge about these great cars, and we strive to keep Warwick as the Original Home of Austin Healeys”.

Bronwen Williams, Development Officer said’ We are delighted to have two such prestigious Healey specialist supporting the exhibition. Their support has helped us showcase the Donald Healey story in a way that it deserves to be told here in Warwick where it all began. Healey motor cars are famous worldwide and we can’t wait to welcome visitors and Healey enthusiasts though our doors over the next 12 months. On behalf of HCW I would like to offer my thanks to all of our sponsors!”

Located on the ground floor of Market Hall Museum, in Warwick, the exhibition will tell the story of Donald Healey and his cars through archives, photographs and artefacts, not to mention the appearance of one or two Healey cars.

The exhibition will run until Spring 2022, further details will be released soon on how to book free tickets to visit the museum.

HCW are planning an exciting programme of community engagement activities and events both virtually and on site that will complement the exhibition, allowing all ages to learn about the Healey story in a fun and interactive way.

The exhibition, which was due to open in May 2020 had to be postponed due to the Covid19 restrictions but is back on track, and will open to the public in May 2021 This is subject to central government guidance and as such subject to change.

Market Hall Museum is part of Heritage & Culture Warwickshire, the County Council’s unique group of Community Services responsible for the county’s museum collections, archives, arts provision and heritage education services.

For more information about our services, visitor information, events and volunteer opportunities please visit: http://heritage.warwickshire.gov.uk/