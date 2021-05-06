Warwickshire County Council hails in the new Domestic Abuse Act 2021.

Warwickshire County Council has hailed the passing of the new Domestic Abuse Act 2021 as a beacon of hope for the ongoing safety of vulnerable women, girls and men across the county, who are subject to abusive and violent crimes against them.

The Act, which received Royal Assent from Her Majesty The Queen, will allow more power to victims by way of a new Domestic Abuse Protection Notice and Order. It will also provide greater support to victims who have to testify in court – as they will no longer have to see their perpetrator. This will be achieved through the use of video evidence, screens and other special measures.

Nigel Minns, Director of People (Adult Social Care) said: “We are thrilled that the Domestic Abuse Act is now active and providing more protection to domestic abuse victims across Warwickshire and beyond. As a partnership we work very closely with the Police, Refuge and our colleagues throughout the District and Borough Councils to keep the residents of Warwickshire safe – this Act will help us go further in this objective.”



He added: “This Act allows for the very first time too give a statutory definition to domestic abuse – which in itself will help to promote the subject matter itself and give it a greater prominence amongst the public. This will help families of victims to look out for those very early signs of an abuse or violence.

The Act also introduces a new power to oversee the Domestic Act – in the form of a new Domestic Abuse Commissioner. This newly created post will ensure that reports of domestic abuse crimes are better reported and receive a joined up response across all services and agencies across the UK.

For further information on the Domestic Abuse Act please go to www.gov.uk/government/collections/domestic-abuse-Act or to find help in Warwickshire go to https://www.talk2someone.org.uk/support-services/ If you’re in immediate danger please dial 999 #yourenotalone