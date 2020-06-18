18/06/2020 COVID-19 Deep Clean Warning to Business

COVID-19 Deep Clean Warning to Business

Some Warwickshire businesses may be considering giving their premises a deep clean, prior to re-opening. But warn Warwickshire Trading Standards rogue traders may attempt to take advantage by offering services of little or no worth, for high prices!

Scammers may offer decontamination services, but not be qualified to do the work or claim the devices they use will clean the air when they won’t.

Business are advised to ensure that any trader they employ:

has the correct health and safety certification and documentation

has documentation that proves their staff are properly trained

is using the correct personal protective equipment (PPE)

possesses employer and public liability insurance

Consider traders that can demonstrate they have experience in this field and don’t be rushed into making a quick decision.

Advice originated from Oxford City Council: https://www.oxford.gov.uk/