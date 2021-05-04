Warwickshire Safeguarding reassures county of safety priority Warwickshire Safeguarding, made up of Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, Clinical Commissioning Groups and others, are ...

Warwickshire Safeguarding reassures county of safety priority

Warwickshire Safeguarding, made up of Warwickshire County Council, Warwickshire Police, Clinical Commissioning Groups and others, are working hard to reassure the population of Warwickshire that local services are available for anyone who has suffered from violence or abuse.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Safeguarding, said: “People suffering from any forms of abuse don’t need to suffer in silence, there are services across the county that can provide the help and support needed. All partners that make up the partnership are committed to helping recognise and tackle the many forms of abuse that can affect residents.”

“We want to reinforce the message that Warwickshire is here for you, please do report abuse and help us to bring the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to justice.”

Local agencies are able to offer support and guidance to anyone looking for help. These include:

· For emergencies dial 999

· For non-emergences dial 101

· Safeguarding Warwickshire website - www.safeguardingwarwickshire.co.uk/report-it · Talk2Someone website - www.talk2someone.org.uk/reporting-abuse

Safe in Warwickshire website - https://safeinwarwickshire.com/support/

· Concerns around criminal behaviour can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/crime/report

· For information about domestic abuse and how to report it - www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse/how-to-report-domestic-abuse/

· For more information on sexual offences and how to report them - www.warwickshire.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/rsa/rape-and-sexual-assault/how-to-report-rape-and-sexual-assault/

· Report Abuse in Education - run by the NSPCC - this helpline is available to support potential victims of sexual harassment and abuse in schools - 0800 136 663.

-ends-