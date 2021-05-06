Clemens Street, Leamington Spa – Proposed 20 Mph Speed Limit Order, Associated Road Humps, Traffic Calming Features and No Waiting at any Time Restrictions

A 20mph speed limit is proposed along a section of Clemens Street, Leamington Spa. The scheme includes provision of traffic calming features to promote compliance with the reduced speed limit.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 and Section 90A of the Highways Act 1980, Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce a 20mph speed limit along a section of Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, funded by the local County Councillor’s delegated budget. The scheme includes provision of traffic calming features to promote compliance with the reduced speed limit. One raised table feature is located in a section of road currently served by parking bays, sited on a pedestrian desire line for crossing the road. It is therefore proposed that the footway be built out at this point to allow for clear visibility of pedestrians, with waiting restrictions to prevent parking. Full details can be found in the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Technical Plans

Enquiries and Objections

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Chris Round, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX, or sent by email to [email protected]

Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy.

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 28 May 2021.