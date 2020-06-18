18/06/2020 Fake COVID-19 Home Testing Appointment Texts Targets Public

Fake COVID-19 Home Testing Appointment Texts Targets Public

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is reporting that it has witnessed evidence of bogus texts informing members of the public that a “COVID Home Testing Team” will visit their homes.

The text specifies a date and time for the visit and that the “team” will telephone the recipient upon arrival. The text becomes suspicious where it states that the team “will enter your property and we will remain inside the front door to put on our protective clothing. You must wait in a separate room before we come to you.”

This is simply an attempt by thieves to gain access to people’s homes under the cover of coronavirus measures. Residents are urged to ignore such texts and keep their doors closed and locked if they receive a visit.

NHS Test and Trace will never ask you for financial details, PINs or passwords. They will also never visit your home.

More information: https://www.tradingstandards.uk/news-policy/news-room/2020/fake-covid-19-home-testing-appointment-texts-targets-public