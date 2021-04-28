Market Hall Museum and Warwickshire County Record Office to Open

Market Hall Museum and Warwickshire County Record Office are set to reopen to the public the week commencing 17th May*.

The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire (HCW) team have continued to offer access and services to their collections during the lockdown period but are now able to reopen their buildings to the public safely.

Market Hall Museum will open to the public with a brand new exhibition Healey: Cars for Speed and Glamour on Wednesday 19th May. The exhibition, kindly sponsored by Inspired Villages, tells the story of Donald Healey and his cars through archives, photographs and artefacts, not to mention the appearance of one or two Healey cars.

All visits will be on a pre booked basis only and tickets will be limited to allow visitors plenty of space to social distance while enjoying the exhibits at Market Hall and researching documents at the Record Office.

People keen to use the Record Office for their family or house history will be able to pre order documents when booking and the archivists have a safe system of storing touched archives.

The café and shop at Market Hall will be open for shoppers and those wanting to takeaway a drink, savoury and cake from local suppliers.

Ayub Khan, Service Manager (Universal Services) at Warwickshire County Council said: ‘The Heritage and Culture Warwickshire team have done an amazing job to keep services going during lockdown and now we are really looking forward to reopen our buildings and welcoming visitors back safely, and with a brand new exhibition.

‘While this is subject to the government roadmap, we are hopeful we will be able to open on the 17 May so make sure you book your visit.’

Booking is now open for the first couple of weeks, book at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

*This is subject to central government guidance and as such subject to change