North Warwickshire Waiting Restrictions Variation No.4

To correct a number of administrative errors within the legal order for waiting restrictions it is necessary to vary the legal order to match the restrictions as they appear on street.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council proposes to make changes to the written part of the order for waiting restrictions accross the Borough of North Warwickshire. This will have the effect of matching the restrictions within the order to the extents of them following surveying, this will not result in any changes to the restrictions as they appear on-street. Full details of the changes can be found within the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice (PDF, 88 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 26 kB)

North Warwickshire Borough Waiting Retrictions Original Order (PDF, 468 kB)

North Warwickshire Borough Waiting Retrictions Variaition Order No.4 (PDF, 76 kB)

Techical Plans

Atherstone

AY58 (PDF, 516 kB)

AY59 (PDF, 527 kB)

AZ58 (PDF, 1543 kB)

AZ59 (PDF, 639 kB)

BA58 (PDF, 1093 kB)

BA59 (PDF, 717 kB)

BB58 (PDF, 652 kB)

Birchmoor

AK 47 (PDF, 514 kB)

Coleshill

CA36 (PDF, 787 kB)

CB36 (PDF, 846 kB)

CC36 (PDF, 472 kB)

CH36 (PDF, 696 kB)

CI36 (PDF, 825 kB)

CI37 (PDF, 773 kB)

CJ36 (PDF, 687 kB)

CJ37 (PDF, 733 kB)

CK36 (PDF, 502 kB)

CK37 (PDF, 730 kB)

Dordon

AO49 (PDF, 578 kB)

AP49 (PDF, 719 kB)

AQ49 (PDF, 558 kB)

Hartshill

BP62 (PDF, 546 kB)

BR61 (PDF, 681 kB)

Kingsbury

BE40 (PDF, 662 kB)

BF40 (PDF, 865 kB)

Marston

BH37 (PDF, 572 kB)

BI37 (PDF, 365 kB)

Polesworth

AG49 (PDF, 552 kB)

AH49 (PDF, 635 kB)

Shuttington

W47 (PDF, 463 kB)

Wood End

AX45 (PDF, 556 kB)

Enquiries and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be directed to Ben Davenport, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412071).

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX or sent by email to [email protected] (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 4 June 2021.