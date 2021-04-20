Warwick District CPE Variation 7

Development adjacent to Gallows Hill, Warwick has led to a proposal to implement a signalised crossroads. Double Yellow Lines are proposed on these access roads to allow the free flow of traffic.

Scheme Overview

Under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984 Warwickshire County Council proposes to introduce No Waiting restrictions along Gallows Hill as described in the public notice below.

Orders and Public Notice

Public Notice

Statement of Reasons

Draft Order

Enquiries and Objections

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Ross Corben, Communities Group, Warwickshire County Council (telephone number: 01926 410410).

Any objections to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ross Corben, Communities Group, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy). Objections and representations must be sent to [email protected] as to be received by 30 April 2021.